Weekend roundup:

There were a variety of events this holiday weekend including holiday shopping, carolers and Christmas Eve mass.

Minnesotans were lined up to buy Norwegian foods for their holiday gatherings from Inglebretsen’s Saturday morning.

Carolers serenaded last-minute holiday shoppers at Eden Prairie Mall on Saturday.

The Basilica of Saint Mary held Christmas Eve mass services throughout Sunday.

Afton Alps just celebrated its 60th birthday, and the skiing and snowboarding area is set to keep celebrating through December.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Trevor Maring, general manager with Afton Alps, to discuss the events.

Midtown Global Market is set to celebrate Kwanzaa, and it’s using the opportunity to highlight local Black businesses as well as Black Health and Wellness.

T. Michael Rambo from the Cultural Wellness Center sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to talk more about the event.

