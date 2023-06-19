Weekend Roundup: Twin Cities celebrates Father’s Day, Pride and Juneteenth

Folks around the metro had plenty of options for activities this weekend, including celebrations for Father’s Day, Pride Month and Juneteenth.

Around the Metro

Community members in St. Paul’s Greater East Side “Painted the Pavement” at Ivy Avenue East and Kennard Street North to get people to pump the brakes on speeding. People living in the area painted colorful murals and portraits on the road to get people to slow down and take in the art.

Paint the pavement

The celebration of Pride Month continued in Minneapolis as locals raised a glass at Lakes and Legends Brewing. Twin Cities Pride partnered with the brewery in their “Pride Market Series” as they offered food trucks and goods made by local LGBTQ-owned businesses.

Pride market at Lakes & Legends Brewing Company

Brooklyn Center held a Juneteenth celebration that featured food trucks, live music and art vendors at Centennial Park. Organizers of the event said it was successful but would love to see more community members attend in the future.

Brooklyn Center Juneteenth celebration

Alary’s Bar in downtown St. Paul had its last hoorah Sunday night after announcing it would close its doors. The bar — which opened in 1949 — invited people to come out and celebrate the “End of an Era,” but the owners promised something new is coming soon.

Alary's Bar in downtown St. Paul closing

A special Father’s Day event at Canterbury Park has become quite the tradition. Five years ago on Father’s Day, long-time announcer Paul Allen called a horse race with his son and it’s continued each year since.

Father's Day at Canterbury Park

A pride-themed “Family Fun Day” was held at Como Park in conjunction with the Father’s Day festivities. Organizers say it was designed as a smaller event ahead of next weekend’s busy pride weekend.

Pride family fun day at Como Park

A market in Roseville where people could buy from LGBT artists returned for the second year in a row. The “Hidden Minnesota Pride Month Craft Fair” hosted 20 different vendors selling hand-made pottery, earrings, and clothing.

Pride month craft fair in Roseville

In the Studio

The Minnesota Food Truck Festival returned this summer — bringing delicious treats and fun to the Twin Cities area. Jess Jenkins-Fast stopped by the studio with a preview of the dozens of food trucks that offered a little something for everyone.

The Twin Cities Pride Festival is just one week away. Andi Otto joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to discuss the changes this year, including expanding the hours, space and number of events.

The Twin Cities Jazz Festival is getting ready to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. Festival founder Steve Heckler joined the studio to talk about the hundreds of musicians gearing up for the event in St. Paul later this month.

INTERVIEW: Jazz Festival

We are less than a week away from the celebration of all things cars at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Wally Burchill with the Minnesota Street Rod Association talked with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ Brett Hoffland about what’s new at this year’s “Back to the 50’s Weekend.”