Weekend Roundup: Twin Cities Auto Show returns, winter sports get one last outing, Palm Sunday and Ramadan are celebrated

Around the metro

The April Fool’s Day winter storm left large amounts of wet, heavy snow across the metro area, giving winter sports lovers one last chance to hit the slopes.

The Twin Cities Auto Show returned for its 50th anniversary at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The show continues until April 8.

The 2023 Northland Cup is a competition between Ramsey County and St. Paul. The hockey game was free to watch, but donations and funds from the silent auction went to the St. Paul and Ramsey County Intervention Project to benefit victims of domestic abuse.

People gathered at the University of Minnesota for a Ramadan Dinner on Sunday. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar which is typically observed by fasting during the day.

The Basilica of St. Mary held Palm Sunday services, marking the start of holy week which culminates in Easter Sunday.

From the studio

Two Men and a Truck came to the studio to discuss their annual Movers for Mom Collection to benefit residents at local shelters.

Winter sports enthusiasts enjoy one last day at Buck Hill Saturday (KSTP).