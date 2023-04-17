Weekend Roundup: Traveling cat festival at St. Paul’s Union Depot, spring turkey hunting season, and more

The weather wasn’t as nice as it was during the week, but that didn’t stop everyone from having some fun over the weekend.

Take a look at some of the events from this past weekend in this week’s Weekend Roundup.

Around the metro

A traveling cat festival brought new adoption opportunities to St. Paul’s Union Depot.

Pop Cats festival held at Union Depot

A longtime volunteer and coach was honored for his work with those who play wheelchair basketball in the Twin Cities.

Wheelchair basketball celebration

Gov. Tim Walz kicked off the spring turkey hunting season in Northfield Saturday morning.

Governor celebrates spring turkey hunting season

Orthodox Christians celebrated Easter on Sunday.

Orthodox Easter Service

Lego fans came together for the Minnesota Brick Convention.

From the studio

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS got a look at a first-of-its-kind fashion show are happening in Edina on Tuesday.

The author and lyricist for a local musical joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to talk about this spring’s show.

The co-owner of a local brewery joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to talk about the huge anniversary party planned for this weekend.

People are gearing up to climb the steps of U.S. Bank Stadium this weekend to further efforts to cure blood cancer.