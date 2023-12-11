Weekend Roundup: Toys for Tots and Marines, Free Bikes 4 Kidz and more

It was a weekend of giving in the metro with events like Free Bikes 4 Kidz, Bring a Blanket for Bridging and Marines teaming up with Toys for Tots for an MOA shopping spree.

Across the Metro

Thousands of bikes are now in the hands of new owners following Saturday’s ‘Free Bikes 4 Kidz Giveaway.’ The group collects donated bikes across Minnesota and Wisconsin, with around 3,000 being handed out to kids in Minneapolis this weekend.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz giveaway

The annual ‘Bring a Blanket for Bridging’ drive returned to Original Mattress Factory locations across the metro this weekend. Bridging helps furnish homes for people transitioning out of homelessness, with the nonprofit saying they accepted nearly 1,500 blankets on Saturday.

Bring a blanket for bridging

Local veterans and hockey legends joined together on the ice on Sunday to take on a local youth team for a good cause. The charity hockey game raised money for “Operation Healing Heroes,” which helps veterans struggling with PTSD.

Veterans charity hockey game

Toys for Tots and the Marines held a special shopping spree at Mall of America on Sunday. Three kids were randomly selected and paired up with a U.S. Marine at the Crayola Experience and got around a minute to collect what they could and whatever the Marine was holding at the end, the child got to bring home.

Toys for Tots, Marines work together at MOA

In the Studio

As mentioned above, a Twin Cities nonprofit held a collection drive for blankets at multiple locations on Saturday morning. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Diana Dalsin, Director of Strategic Partnership with Bridging, to discuss the event. For more information on the blanket drive with Bridging, CLICK HERE.

A pop-up 3D experiential art gallery featuring interactive 3D illusion murals is coming to St. Louis Park in February 2024. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Shawn McCann, exhibit artist, to discuss the event. For more information on Canvas Convergence x SLP 2023, CLICK HERE.

Holiday events are coming to the Twin Cities, giving people several options for unique holiday gifts. Owner and Operator of Homespun Events Jill Hayes sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett to discuss the details of the events. The Palace Theatre Holiday Market happened this past weekend while the Minnesota Merry Market is set to start at the State Fairgrounds this upcoming weekend.

INTERVIEW: New Holiday Markets at State Fairgrounds

A nonprofit organization is giving people the chance to put a smile on the face of an older neighbor this holiday season. Program Coordinator John Stuck sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich to talk more about Be a Santa to a Senior. The deadline to give a holiday gift to a senior is Monday, Dec. 11.