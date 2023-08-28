Weekend Roundup: The Minnesota State Fair is back, Power Soccer and more

The Great Minnesota Get-Together has returned to close out the summer with new food, drinks, art and so much more.

Around the Metro

A group of Ukrainian refugees — here with the help of a sponsor — spoke to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS as they took in the crowds and enjoyed some food at the Minnesota State Fair. Maryna came to the fair with her kids and her sponsor — who she says has become like family during her time living in Minnesota.

Ukrainians living in Minnesota visit fairgrounds

There was a celebration of Hubbard Broadcasting on Saturday at the state fair. There were live appearances from radio personalities, including Dez from KS95 and her husband Taylor, at Dan Patch Park where they played host and performed music.

Hubbard broadcasting day at the state fair

Minnesota artists are bringing extra vibrancy to the state fair at the Joyful World Mural Park. Four muralists are creating large-scale work that represents to the community what brings us joy universally. The park also features work from previous years.

Joyful World Mural Park

The Minnesota United “Power Soccer” team played a game outside of Allianz Field on Sunday in powered wheelchairs specifically designed to kick, dribble and pass the ball. The team debuted last August and has played in an international competition, won a national competition and added a youth program.

MN United power soccer team growing fast

In the Studio

The first women-owned microbrewery in Minnesota celebrated nine years in business on Saturday with a party. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Lucy Mullen, Urban Growler Marketing Coordinator, to discuss the celebration. Urban Growler invited the community to celebrate with live music, trivia and giveaways.

An annual event celebrating German food, beer, and culture is soon returning to the metro area. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Andrew Leshovsky, Director of Development and Communications, Germanic-American Institute, to discuss the St. Paul Oktoberfest. The two-day, family-friendly festival is on Sept. 8 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sept. 9. from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and includes musical performances, drinks and classic German foods.

Autumn is just around the corner, meaning it’s time to visit those apple orchards for some seasonal family fun. Andy Ferguson from Ferguson’s Minnesota Harvest sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Alex Jokich to talk more about the festivities available. Fall activities include wagon rides, apple cannons, friendly farm animals and more.

Ferguson's Minnesota Harvest