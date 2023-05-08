Weekend Roundup: Teacher supply drive, K9 retirement sendoff and more

They say every dog has his day. That was the case Saturday for one Hennepin County K9 celebrating his retirement, but a big event benefitting pets was notably dog-less this year.

Take a look at some of the events from this past weekend in this week’s Weekend Roundup.

Around the metro

The Kids in Need Foundation hosted a supply drive Saturday in Roseville for Teachers Appreciation Week with the goal of giving 1,000 teachers at least $1,000 worth of school supplies.

Kids in Need Foundation funds local classrooms

Zoro, a 7-year-old Belgian malinois K9 with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, marked his retirement after four and a half years of service. As part of his retirement party, No Dog Left Behind brought several other dogs available for adoption for the public to meet.

Hennepin County K9 Zorro retires

The Mill City Farmers Market in downtown Minneapolis is now open for the season. You can shop more than 100 vendors each Saturday morning through October near the Mill City Museum.

Mill City Farmers Market opens for the season

The Animal Humane Society raised more than $570,000 during its largest fundraiser of the year. The Walk for Animals at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds welcomed about 6,000 people and their pets — but due to an outbreak of canine influenza, folks were asked to leave their dogs at home.

Animal Humane Society Walk for Animals raises over $570,000

In the studio

Savannah Siefkes with Adventure Jewels joined us to share about No Coast Craft-O-Rama’s first-ever spring show at Midtown Global Market.

Heidi Swank, executive director of Rethos, a local historic preservation organization, told us about the return of Doors Open Minneapolis.

The Artistic and Executive Director of The Shubert Club talked about the organization celebrating 140 years including the special the Kanneh-Masons concert, a musical family from England.