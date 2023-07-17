Weekend Roundup: TC Summer Fest, Rondo Block Party, ‘Sister Cities Day’ and more

The metro saw a diverse slate of activities this weekend, including music festivals, block parties, extreme animal races, and much more.

Around the Metro

A large rock music festival made its debut at Target Field this weekend. TC Summer Fest saw large crowds in downtown Minneapolis to see the likes of Imagine Dragons, The Killers and The Flaming Lips, among many others.

TC Summer Fest comes to Target Field

St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood hosted one of its biggest gatherings of the summer. The Taste of Rondo Block Party offered food and drink from local restaurants and helped people learn about the history of Rondo.

Taste of Rondo block party

The city of Farmington celebrated on Saturday in honor of the fire department turning 150. A party at the Dakota County Fairgrounds included live music, raffles, food, beer and a fireworks show to close out the night.

Farmington Fire Department turns 150

Minneapolis celebrated its international relationships on Sunday with “Sister Cities Day.” The celebration recognizes the 12 cities linked to Minneapolis by bringing together citizens from different backgrounds to collaborate on arts, culture and politics.

Minneapolis sister cities celebration

“Extreme Race Day” was held at Canterbury Park on Sunday afternoon. The fastest ostriches, camels and zebras assembled for this series of intense competitions. The popular annual event also had pony rides and face painting.

Extreme race day at Canterbury Park

The Highland Park Watertower in St. Paul opened to the public this weekend. The building offers people the chance to see a scenic view of the Twin Cities but is only open twice a year — once in July and another time in the fall.

Highland Park Water Tower open house

In the Studio

After a three-year hiatus, the St. George Middle Eastern Festival is back in West St. Paul this year. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Cindy Karos, who is involved with planning the festival, to talk about the event. The festival incorporates aspects of Middle Eastern music and dance and the Eastern Orthodox faith and hospitality.

An art fair showcasing over 100 local artists once again set up shop in Minneapolis on Friday and Saturday. Ben Cooney, Minnehaha Art Fair Founder, talked with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland about the event that includes art displays, free art activities and food trucks.

The Minneapolis Aquatennial kicks off this Wednesday with four days of fun for Minnesotans. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich chatted with the Minneapolis Downtown Council Director of Events and Programming Meghan Gustafson about the event. This is the official celebration of the City of Minneapolis that includes a torchlight parade, Movies in the Park, the Black Market and much more.