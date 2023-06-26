Weekend Roundup: Taylor Swift, Twin Cities Pride Festival take over the metro

A pair of sold-out Taylor Swift concerts and the Twin Cities Pride Festival brought thousands of people into Minneapolis this weekend.

Around the Metro

Thousands of fans showed up to see Taylor Swift perform on Friday and Saturday night. U.S. Bank Stadium Plaza was packed on both days as fans waited in line for merchandise and to see Swift’s first tour in five years.

Taylor Swift fans pack U.S. Bank Stadium Plaza

Mall of America held a pre-show party that included a DJ, photo ops and a station to add a little flair to concert outfits. People could enjoy a full day at the mall before catching a shuttle to the concert from the MOA parking lot.

Taylor Swift pre-show party at MOA

First Lady Jill Biden was in attendance at Saturday’s Pride celebration in Loring Park. Jill Biden showed up at the Pride celebration after attending a “Biden Victory Fund” event earlier in the day.

Jill Biden attends Twin Cities Pride Festival

The annual Pride parade was held in downtown Minneapolis on Sunday. This year’s parade was dedicated to the late Ashley Rukes — a former pride parade organizer and activist for transgender rights.

Twin Cities Pride march

The Afton Strawberry Festival took place on Sunday, which honors the long and rich heritage of strawberry crops grown in the area. The historic festival has been taking place for over 120 years and has evolved to feel like a more proper festival — however, strawberries are still the star of the show.

2023 Aftron Strawberry Festival

A new business in Minnetonka is providing a dry, indoor space for dogs to get some exercise. Indoor Zoomies is specifically meant for small dogs under 30 pounds to release some energy with other pooches.

Grand opening for indoor dog park in Minnetonka

Two teenagers from Minnesota have won the 2023 High School Fishing Championship. Zachary Piescher of Cambridge and Cole Semler of Dalbo represented Cambridge-Isanti High School at the championship, with each getting a $5,000 scholarship to a college of their choosing.

Minnesota teens win 2023 high school fishing championship

In the studio

A car show for a good cause is back at the Chanhassen Autoplex with a focus on Italian-made cars like Ferrari, Maserati and Lamborghini. Liz Norton joined Brett Hoffland in the studio to talk about what people could see and the non-profit that’s benefitting.

Canterbury Park in Shakopee is the home for all kinds of fun activities and events this summer. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with John Groen, General Manager at Canterbury Park, to discuss the upcoming events.

One of the most well-preserved Victorian mansions in the world is open for the first time in more than three years in St. Paul. Site manager Besty Faber talked with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland about what visitors can expect at the reopening of the Alexander Ramsey House.