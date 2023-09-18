Weekend Roundup: Tails and Trails, Oktoberfest, autumn festival and more

The metro saw events like Oktoberfest, art festivals and Tails and Trials taking place to help transition into the fall season.

Around the Metro

The Minnesota Community Action Partnership held a free cultural fair for its “Head Start” families at the Phalen Lake Pavilion on Saturday. The program has been around since 1965 — providing families with meals and transportation. The fair included a celebration of cultural backgrounds with dances and Asian, Somali and Hispanic street foods.

Head start cultural fair

Saturday saw a celebration of autumn in Casey Lake Park with an arts festival. The free event included 20 local artists who sold their products while offering the community a fun day of food, shopping and activities.

Autumn Arts Fall Festival at Casey Lake Park

On Sunday, there was a walk in St. Paul’s Como Park to raise awareness of suicide prevention. It’s one of several “Out of the Darkness” walks the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is holding across Minnesota. Participants wore different colored beads representing a person they’ve lost to suicide or a person with mental health struggles they’re supporting.

Suicide prevention walk

Animal lovers brought their dogs to Dam Regional Park in Coon Rapids for a fundraiser for “Tails and Trails” on Sunday. The mile-long course had water stations and dog-friendly activities that allowed the animals to get some exercise and social interaction. The money goes towards “Ruff Start Rescue,” which helps with adoption efforts and works to ensure no animal is put down.

Tails and Trails fundraiser walk

Forgotten Star Brewing in Fridley held an Oktoberfest celebration on Sunday. In addition to the various beers, the brewery also held a meat raffle as part of the weekend-long celebration.

Oktoberfest in Fridley

A recognition of National Homeless Day was held on Currie Avenue in Downtown Minneapolis on Sunday. “Minnesota Acts Now” and the Salvation Army offered a free barbecue and haircuts to help uplift the people they serve.

National homeless day

In the Studio

The Union Depot in St. Paul is transitioning into autumn with lots of fall-themed events on the schedule in the coming months. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Maurina Rondeau, Marketing and Events Manager at Union Depot, to discuss the events. The Union Depot Ghost Tours by CynCity Tours will take visitors behind the scenes of the railroad station that was built in 1881.

A show that’s gaining worldwide attention is premiering in Minneapolis on Saturday night at the Children’s Theatre Company. Kate Young Eun Park, Production Supervisor, sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss the show. Cookin’, the longest-running show in Korea’s history, is filled with lots of traditional Korean aspects, like the clothing and recipes.

A gathering at a Minneapolis brewery is set to bring music, beer and vegan food together for the second year in a row. Francis Burger Joint co-owner and chef Lindsey Johnston sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Alex Jokich to discuss more about the event. The event is happening on Saturday, Sept. 23 from noon until 9 p.m. at Indeed Brewing Company in Northeast Minneapolis.

INTERVIEW: Second Annual Francis Fest

The American Institute of Architects Minnesota is celebrating the 16th anniversary of its “Homes by Architects tour.” Ann Mayhew, Public Outreach Manager of AIA Minnesota, joined the studio to talk more about the types of designs you can see this year. The event allows people to meet the minds behind over a dozen Minnesota homes while exploring unique designs. It features a mixture of project types/sizes, budget scopes and neighborhoods.

INTERVIEW: Homes by Architects Tour