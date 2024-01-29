Weekend Roundup: St. Paul Winter Carnival, TwinsFest and much more

This weekend, the St. Paul Winter Carnival kicked off with multiple events, baseball fans enjoyed TwinsFest and fat bike cyclists rode for a good cause.

Across the Metro

On Saturday, one of the main centerpieces of the St. Paul Winter Carnival took place. The King Boreas Grande Day Parade marched along West Seventh Street with dozens of bands, floats and the newly christened king and his royal family.

2024 King Boreas Grande Day Parade

Fat bike cyclists were cheered on over the weekend for United Healthcare’s eighth annual Frosty Fat Tire Festival. The event helps families with medical costs not covered — or fully covered — by their insurance.

Frosty Fat Tire Festival

TwinsFest was sold out this weekend with activities for kids, jerseys and gear on sale and fans getting the chance to hear from star players like Byron Buxton.

Twins Fest sells out

Speaking of Twins players, some of them showed up for St. Paul’s Winter Carnival on Sunday as part of the team’s Winter Caravan events. The players did some snow carving as they spent time together during the offseason.

Twins visit St. Paul Winter Carnival

The St. Paul Winter Carnival Fire and Ice Winter Run also took place on Sunday at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. There were 5K, 10K, 15K and 20K options, along with a kid’s run.

St. Paul Winter Carnival Fire and Ice Winter Run

Twin Cities pride organizers are already gearing up for their summer festival with a “Halfway to Pride” event in Minneapolis. People gathered at Bauhaus Brew Labs as a way to offer more year-round programming.

Halfway to Twin Cities Pride Festival

The finest felines in the capitol city showed off on Sunday at the Saintly City Cat Show. Over 140 cats competed at the show at the St. Paul RiverCentre, with a king and queen being crowned after four different classes of competition.

Saintly City Cat Show

In the Studio

After a one-week run, the Ice Palace in Delano is closing due to the unusually warm weather. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Anna Smith, general manager of the Ice Palace, on Saturday morning to discuss the final day.

The Minneapolis Home and Remodeling Show will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium on the first weekend of February. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Dan DeJaeger, show manager, on Saturday morning to discuss the show.

An evening to celebrate Twin Cities Art is happening soon in Minneapolis. Sonder 2024 promises to expose attendees to various artists across Minnesota when it starts on Feb. 3 inside the Canopy by Hilton Minneapolis Mill District at 6 p.m.

INTERVIEW: Showcasing Minnesota Artists at Sonder 2024

Theater Mu will showcase a celebration of Asian American artistry with its Lunar New Year Cabaret next weekend. The event goes from 7 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 3 at the North Garden Theater in St. Paul.

INTERVIEW: Theater Mu presents Lunar New Year Cabaret