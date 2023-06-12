Weekend Roundup: St. Paul celebrates Pride, boxers and bulldogs take the spotlight and more

As St. Paul hosted the city’s first-ever Pride festival, folks around the metro took in an assortment of activities and meet-ups, from paws to paddles and from reels to real estate.

Take a look at some of the events from this past weekend in this week’s Weekend Roundup.

Around the metro

Rain didn’t stop people from celebrating at the inaugural STP Pride Festival in downtown St. Paul. Saturday’s festivities at Rice Park featured live performances, food trucks and more than 65 vendors.

Inaugural STP Pride Festival

There was an opportunity to support rescues Saturday in the east metro. South St. Paul Parks and Recreation teamed up with Minnesota Boxer Rescue to bring us the 2023 Wigglefest. The event featured a walk and chances to contribute to adoption and rescue efforts — mainly for the boxer breed.

Wigglefest returns to St. Paul

There’s a new real estate cooperative in St. Paul. People packed into Lake Monster Brewing for the kickoff event Saturday for the Midway Investment Cooperative. People can buy shares, allowing them to vote on future projects in the neighborhood. Board members say they hope it will keep the area affordable.

Midway Investment Cooperative launch

It’s Take a Kid Fishing Weekend in Minnesota, and we saw some people out at Thompson County Park in West St. Paul. Park staff say the occasion is all about passing the hobby on to a younger generation.

Take your kid fishing weekend

The bulldogs went to the races Sunday at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. Dozens of pups showed off their speed in between horse races, and some owners used toys to entice their dogs to race to the finish.

Running of the Bulldogs at Canterbury Park

The sport of pickleball is surging in popularity, and one of the game’s best helped support a clinic Sunday at Dick’s House of Sport in Minnetonka. The event featuring Major League Pickleball star Susannah Barr raised money for the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Pickleball for a Cure

In the studio

The Parade of Homes and Housing First Minnesota is bringing back the Artisan Home Tour, an event showcasing some of Minnesota’s finest home architecture and construction. Event spokesperson Katie Elfstrom stopped by to discuss the event, which runs every weekend through the month of June.

After three years, the DanceCo Performance Company is bringing back free, family-friendly, outdoor performances with Dance Around Minnesota. Matthew Keefe, director at DanceCo Performance Company, shared more about the shows slated for various spots around the Twin Cities this summer.