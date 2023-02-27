Weekend Roundup: skijoring at Canterbury Park, the Winter Beer Dabbler returns and more

After a snowy week, Minnesotans were out enjoying the better weather conditions this weekend throughout the Twin Cities.

Take a look at some of the events from this past weekend in this week’s weekend roundup.

Around the metro

A celebration of Black businesses happened at Element Gym in St. Paul Sunday. Black-owned food vendors, retailers, and more came together on the last weekend of Black History Month.

Ukrainian Americans in the metro held a series of events this weekend to commemorate the war’s anniversary. One of those events was the ‘Day of Remembrance and Hope’ held at the St. Constantine Ukrainian Catholic church Sunday morning.

YWCA Minneapolis says fighting racism now is more important than ever. The organization hosted its third annual ‘Race Against Racism’ Sunday morning at the Minneapolis Sports Center.

More than 6,000 were in attendance at Canterbury Park in Shakopee Saturday to watch a unique, adrenaline-packed race called skijoring. Horses pull skiers behind them on a rope, who fly over jumps and do all sorts of tricks — while racing to the finish line — at speeds up to 40 mph.

The Winter Beer Dabbler returned Saturday to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Crowds tasted their way through more than 130 local, regional, and national breweries, plus wine and cider on tap too. There was also a snowmobile stunt show, axe throwing, and treats from local food trucks.

Saturday, clothing made by Black fashion designers was showcased at Minnesota’s state capitol. The event was hosted by Minnesota National Guard Sergeant Vanessa Lawson, who is also a small business owner.

From the studio

The Twin Cities Bridal Show was back in the metro on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the St. Paul River Centre. Wedding Guy Matthew Trettel sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to discuss the 2023 Twin Cities Bridal Show.

On 28th and Nicollet, Lina Goh and her husband, John Ng, have created a welcoming, accessible food hall with strong ties to the neighborhood. Eat Street Crossing is scheduled to open March 4, at 11 a.m. Lina Goh joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Saturday morning to preview the opening.