Weekend Roundup: Salvation Army food drive, YMCA basketball tournament

This weekend saw the metro host a Salvation Army food drive, offer a new option for boarding dogs and hold a YMCA basketball tournament.

In the Metro

A month-long food drive for the Salvation Army took to the streets of Roseville Saturday morning. The nonprofit hosted their first of five pop-up food collection events at the Knollwood Cub Foods store.

Salvation Army pop-up food drive

There’s a new boarding option for dogs in Hopkins. The “Exploring Tails Camp” is a dog daycare and boarding facility located on Excelsior Boulevard that offers training options for dogs.

New boarding options for dogs

Kids enrolled in the YMCA of the North’s basketball program have wrapped up an eight-week season with a two-day final tournament. Kids from ages six to 14 played games throughout the weekend, with the championship being held Sunday night.

YMCA all-city basketball tournament

In the Studio

LUSH Lounge and Theater is working to become the first non-profit LGBTQ+ bar and theater in the country. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Andy Rausch, Lush Co-Owner, on Saturday morning to discuss. CLICK HERE for more information on LUSH Lounge and Theater.

A special kind of ballet is happening this month at the Fitzgerald Theater. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Kelsey Christensen sat down with Rick Vogt, TCB associate artistic director & co-choreographer of The Wall, to discuss the show. The Wall: A Rock Ballet opens March 15 at 7:30 p.m.

The 15th annual Minnesota Cuban Film Festival is back in Minneapolis all month long. Greg Klave, from the Minnesota Cuba Committee, which helps organize the festival, sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Leah McLean to talk more about the event. The festival is currently running at the Main Cinema, where films play every Thursday through April 4. General admission is $10 and $7 for students.

INTERVIEW: Minnesota Cuba Film Festival

Bedrace for Bridging is set to return to Buck Hill to raise money for families pursuing housing stability. Director of Strategic Partnership Diana Dalsin for Bedrace for Bridging sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Leah McLean to discuss more about the event.

INTERVIEW: Bedrace for Bridging