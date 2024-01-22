Weekend Roundup: Robots, snow sculpting and more

This weekend saw robots taking over at multiple Minneapolis schools, snow sculptures being crafted across the metro and more.

Around the Metro

Robots took over snow plowing duties at a Minneapolis college campus on Saturday. For the 14th time, Dunwoody College of Technology hosted the “Autonomous Snowplow Competition,” which saw each team encounter the same snow course with obstacles.

Autonomous snowplows

Things got a little robotic inside Minneapolis public schools on Saturday with the help of some Legos. The district hosted a Lego robotics team tournament and exhibition with 154 teams of students from kindergarten to eighth grade.

Lego robotics competition

On Saturday, the Science Museum of Minnesota highlighted the work of Latin Americans in science, technology, engineering and math fields. Community members in STEM fields hosted a wide range of activities and learning sessions covering multiple topics.

Latin Americans in STEM

Team Canada celebrated a first-place victory at the World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater on Saturday. Countries from all around the world participated in the event which allowed people to see the incredible works of art in person.

Snow sculpting world championships

The annual “Bartz Brothers” snow sculpture was revealed at New Brighton’s “Brave the Brr” event on Saturday. The 21-foot tall, 50-foot long seal was inspired by Como Zoo’s Sparky the Seal and is their biggest sculpture yet.

Crafting "Sparky" in snow

Trollhaugen, the ski resort in western Wisconsin, celebrated its expansion this weekend. Four new trails have been added to the summit area of the resort, along with a new chairlift that replaced an old rope tow.

Trollhaugen opens new ski trails, chairlift

In the Studio

The Minneapolis Home and Remodeling Show took place this weekend at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Bjorn Freudenthal, Vice President and Business Development for New Spaces, to discuss the event.

The St. Paul Winter Carnival is back for its 138th year. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Lisa Jacobson, President and CEO of the St. Paul Festival and Heritage, to discuss the event.

Voting wrapped up Sunday to select Union Depot’s canine king and queen for the St. Paul Winter Carnival. The Doggie Depot main event and Canine Royalty Coronation is set to go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Union Depot on Feb. 3.

INTERVIEW: Doggie Depot During St. Paul Winter Carnival

More than 200 felines will be competing for the title of “Best Cat” at the St. Paul RiverCentre. The Saintly City Cat Club is set to hold its Cat Fanciers’ Association (CFA) Championship and Household Pet cat show in conjunction with the St. Paul Winter Carnival.

INTERVIEW: Saintly City Cat Club Annual Championship Cat Show