Weekend Roundup: Red Bull Heavy Metal, Puppy Bowl

Events around the metro this weekend featured some big-time air and tiny touchdowns.

Around the metro

The biggest competition in street snowboarding swept through St. Paul on Saturday. Spectators at the Red Bull Heavy Metal competition were treated to jumps, rail grinds and other stunts — all on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol.

Red Bull Heavy Metal comes to St. Paul

Before the 49ers and Chiefs clashed in the Super Bowl on Sunday, 20 adorable and adoptable pups romped around in Hudson for the Puppy Bowl, hosted by Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue. Two representatives from Coco’s Heart also brought two of the “athletes” on 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS ahead of the event.

Coco's Heart Dog Rescue holds Puppy Bowl

Interview: Coco's Heart Dog Rescue Puppy Bowl

In the studio

The Coldest Night of the Year, a walk in Hudson for people experiencing homelessness and hunger is happening on Feb. 24. Andy Johnson, executive director at River Valley Charities, sat down with us to discuss the event.

A family-friendly winter event is happening this month at Big Rock Creek. Becky Lindblom, Big Rock Creek events director, stopped by to tell folks what to expect at Winter at Big Rock.

Anyone who enjoys puzzles will have the opportunity to solve them for a good cause either in-person or online. The Piece Prize Puzzle Competition is raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota/North Dakota, and Sarah Schuler, one of the top-ranked puzzlers in the nation, joined us in the studio to share more about it.

Interview: Piece Prize Puzzle Competition