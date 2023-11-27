Weekend Roundup: Prep for ski and snowboard season, Hmong New Year celebration and more

This weekend saw a round of snow come in to help welcome the ski and snowboard season, along with the annual Hmong New Year celebration held in St. Paul.

Around the Metro

Skiers at Trollhaugen were treated to some freshly fallen snow over the weekend. The resort in Dresser, Wisconsin is now open for daily skiing and snowboarding and will continue to add trails as weather allows.

Fresh snow at Trollhaugen

In other outdoor news, Afton Alps ski and snowboard resort will open this coming Wednesday. The resort will have a new after-school program this year with options for three to five-week programs along with night skiing with discounts for college students.

Afton Alps opens this Wednesday

The Minneapolis Police Department is recruiting officers at one of the biggest Hmong events of the year. They set up at the St. Paul RiverCentre for the Hmong New Year Festival happening this weekend with a particular interest in finding women of color who want to join the force.

MPD officers at Hmong New Year celebration

In the Studio

The St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show is happening soon at the St. Paul RiverCentre. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with John “Nellie” Nelson from Thorne Brothers to discuss the event. The event includes a host of all-new ice fishing products like fish houses, augers, underwater cameras, digital fish finders, rods and reels, tackle and more.

A special ballet show combining two classic shows is coming to The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Zoé Henrot, Artistic Director and the choreographer of The Nutcracker in Wonderland, to discuss the show. E.T.A. Hoffman’s The Nutcracker and Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland will be merged together for the shows from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10.

Families can now check out a festival that features more than 17 million lights in St. Croix Falls. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Big Rock Creek Events Director Becky Lindblom to learn more about the event. Attendees can drive through the display on Monday and Tuesday nights. Wednesday through Sunday are walk-through nights, which are more interactive.

INTERVIEW: Miracle at Big Rock

Sunday was the last chance to check out the Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Event Coordinator Ben Theis to discuss more about the event. The event draws people from across the Midwest and is modeled after the traditional German open-air Christmas Markets.

INTERVIEW: Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt