Weekend Roundup: Mother’s Day celebrations, Festival de Mayo, Doors Open Minneapolis and more

Minnesotans around the Twin Cities found plenty of ways to appreciate and support mom this Mother’s Day weekend, from family-friendly arts and crafts to a walk raising awareness about breast cancer.

Take a look at some of the events from this past weekend in this week’s Weekend Roundup.

Around the metro

In Minneapolis, the Market at Malcolm Yards hosted its second annual Mom-A-Rama event, featuring 20 local vendors specializing in art, flowers, spices, woodworking, jewelry and more.

Mom-A-Rama at Malcolm Yards

Thousands walked Sunday morning to support breast cancer awareness during the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure at Viking Lakes in Eagan.

2023 Race for the Cure

This weekend, Minnesotans got the opportunity to explore buildings across the City of Lakes as part of Doors Open Minneapolis. The event gave access to more than 100 spots, from theaters and businesses to sacred spaces and private clubs.

Doors Open Minneapolis gives people chance to explore city for free

Volunteers from the nonprofit Love to NIC gave out hundreds of lunches and handed out pairs of shoes and socks to those in need on Sunday. The organization was founded by a mother in honor of her son, Nic, who was killed in a car crash when he was 25.

Lunch served, shoes given to homeless in Minneapolis

We’re two weeks into the month of May, but celebrations of Cinco de Mayo and Mexican culture were continuing Sunday in Minneapolis. The Festival de Mayo along Lake Street has been going for 25 years, and organizers say it’s the largest Hispanic gathering in all of Minnesota.

Festival de Mayo in Minneapolis

In the studio

Thousands of people will come together next weekend for the Twin Cities Heart Walk. Participant Tuan Schneider shares how you can join the event to benefit the American Heart Association.

The Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota is presenting the Minnesota Songkran Festival on May 27 and 28. Event organizer Lydia ThaiThai sat down with us Saturday to talk about this chance to experience Thai culture.

Indeed Brewing Co. founder and CEO Tom Whisenand joined us in the studio Sunday to tell us more about what to expect when Whirlygig returns next weekend.