Weekend Roundup: MLK Day celebrations, School Finder Fair

This weekend, there were multiple celebrations ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a school finder fair for families in Minneapolis and more.

Across the Metro

A new documentary featuring the story of a Waseca police officer severely injured in the line of duty had its first showing in Stillwater on Saturday night. It shows the recovery of Officer Arik Matson, who was shot in the head while responding to a scene in 2020.

'The Weight of the Crown' showing

Several Twin Cities activist groups held a joint demonstration on Saturday, raising attention to their causes as we approach Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The solidarity march and caravan started near the St. Paul Police Department and took participants to the State Capitol.

MLK solidarity march and car caravan

Students and parents were able to explore over 90 different education options at the Minneapolis School Finder Fair at Minneapolis College on Saturday. The event was hosted by “Great MN Schools” — a nonprofit dedicated to what they call “education equity.”

Minneapolis school finder fair

On Sunday, the University of Minnesota held its annual Martin Luther King Jr. tribute concert at Tedd Mann Concert Hall. This year’s theme was “The March Continues,” with performances from jazz artists, black singers and the U of M gospel choir.

MLK Tribute Concert

People in New Brighton are embracing the frigid temperatures. The “Brave the Brr” Festival kicked off this weekend featuring a giant snow sculpture handcrafted by the Bartz Brothers.

Brave the BRRR Festival

In the Studio

The St. Paul RV Supershow is returning to the RiverCentre from Thursday, Jan. 18 to Sunday, Jan. 21. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with General Manager of RV World Darren Mann and RV Show Promotor Kevin Strusz to discuss what can be expected at the event. The show is free for all ages and will feature a variety of exhibitors in areas.

INTERVIEW: St. Paul RV Supershow

It’s going to be a busy winter at the Market at Malcolm Yards in Minneapolis. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Community Outreach and Events Manager Molly Herrmann to discuss some of the events taking place. Along with good food, guests can find plenty of events to stay busy like yoga, trivia, and a sauna village.

The Market at Malcolm Yards winter events

The region’s largest and longest-running boat show is returning to Minneapolis this week. The Minneapolis Convention Center is set to host the Minneapolis Boat Show from Thursday, Jan. 18 to Sunday, Jan. 21 with more than 700 boats on display.

INTERVIEW: Minneapolis Boat Show

The World Snow Sculpting Championship is set to return to Stillwater this week with entertainment and activities for the whole family. The event is set to run from Wednesday, Jan. 17 to Sunday, Jan. 21 in Stillwater with an opening ceremony set for Wednesday evening.

INTERVIEW: World Snow Sculpting Championship