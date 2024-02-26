Weekend Roundup: Minneapolis Home and Garden Show, Twin Cities Bridal Show

This weekend, the metro held the Minneapolis Home and Garden Show, the Twin Cities Bridal Show and much more.

Across the Metro

It was a special day at the Brooklyn Park Library on Saturday as several writers came together for the Minnesota Black Authors Expo. People got to meet authors from across the metro and listened as they did readings of their works.

Minnesota Black Authors Expo

Minnesotans young and old were treated to a STEM Day at Mill City Museum on Saturday. The free family day showed visitors how STEM research and fields are connected to history and their continued importance.

STEM day at Mill City Museum

In a sign of spring, the Minneapolis Home and Garden Show was back in town this weekend. The show allows people to make a big purchase, schedule spring construction dates and learn more about home remodeling from the experts.

Minneapolis Home and Garden Show

Another big show this weekend helped expecting brides with planning their perfect wedding. The Twin Cities Bridal Show took place at the St. Paul RiverCentre and helped people learn about local businesses that specialize in dresses, catering, makeup and more.

Twin Cities Bridal Show

Canterbury Park is making good use of what snow is still left with its last winter racing event for the year. This weekend, the race track hosted ‘Extreme Horse Skijoring’ and wiener dog races.

Canterbury park races

In the Studio

A food and wine experience in the Twin Cities is happening at the home of the Minnesota Vikings, with a host of experiences available. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Arthur Morrissey, Associate Publisher with Food & Wine Experience, to discuss the event. The Food & Wine Experience is happening from March 1 to March 3 at the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel.

As mentioned above, a bridal show in the Twin Cities aims to bring the industry’s best to your wedding plans. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Matthew Trettel, The Wedding Guy with the Twin Cities Bridal Show, to discuss the event. The Twin Cities Bridal Show took place on Sunday at the St. Paul River Centre from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dozens of Black-owned businesses gathered at Element Gym in St. Paul for the 5th Annual Blackout Celebration. Glorius Martin sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss the event.

INTERVIEW: Blackout Celebration in St. Paul

March is Women’s History Month, and an event called “Celebrating the Sistas” will honor seven influential Black woman leaders. Sharon Smith-Akinsanya, producer of the ceremony, sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss more about the event. The event is happening at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis at 5 p.m. on March 9.

INTERVIEW: 'Celebrating the Sistas' Awards