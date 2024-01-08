Weekend Roundup: Land O’Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show, ‘Scarf bombing’

This weekend, the metro held a dog show, celebrated African American community members in the STEM field and “scarf-bombed” Twin Cities parks.

Across the Metro

The Land O’Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show was back in St. Paul’s RiverCentre this weekend. More than 1,300 dogs were showcased, with fun events sprinkled throughout the day to help people learn more about dogs.

Land O'Lakes Kennel Dog Show

Saturday was a celebration day at the Science Museum of Minnesota. Families had a chance to learn about African American community members who are leading the way in the STEM field through a wide variety of presentations.

Science Museum celebrates African Americans in STEM

A Twin Cities grassroots group is offering warm clothes to those in need. As part of the “scarf-bombing” event held in Twin Cities parks every year, clothes, tents, blankets and scarves are left for people to take as they need.

Twin Cities parks get scarf-bombed

Music from the Minnesota Boychoir filled St. Paul’s Landmark Center this weekend. It’s the oldest boy’s choir in the Twin Cities, with their winter concerts wrapping up on Sunday.

Minnesota Boychoir winter concerts

In the Studio

Despite colder temperatures, several farmer’s markets are happening around the Twin Cities this winter. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Mara Wack, Development Manager with Neighborhood Roots, to discuss the markets. For more information on farmer’s markets in Minneapolis, CLICK HERE to visit their webpage.

As mentioned above, the Minnesota Boychoir held a winter concert for those who wanted to extend their holiday celebrations. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Mark Johnson, executive and artistic director, to discuss the show.

For the seventh year in a row, volunteers ‘scarf bombed’ at a few local parks. The event distributes winter clothes, including hats, scarves, and other warm items, across parks with a note for people who find the items to take them for free. One Good Deed Founder Michelle Christensen sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland to talk about the annual event and why it is so meaningful.

Interview: One Good Deed 'Scarf Boming'

The Music Under Glass series returned to Como Conservatory on Sunday night. On select Sundays and Wednesdays through Feb. 7, a band will play a free concert in the conservatory from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Matt Reinartz, the marketing director for Como Park Zoo & Conservatory, sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland to talk about the annual music series and other winter events they have coming up.

Interview: Music Under Glass Returns to Como Conservatory