Weekend Roundup: Kickoff to the State Fair, Thai festival at the State Capitol

Memorial Day weekend was met with clear skies and perfect temperatures as many enjoyed the unofficial start of summer.

Take a look at some of the events from this past weekend in this week’s Weekend Roundup.

Minnesota Songkram Thai Food and Culture Festival:

A two-day celebration of all things Thai Culture happened at the Minnesota State Capitol. It happened during Thai New Year and is meant to be a way for anyone to learn about Thai culture and traditions.

Thai culture festival

Kickoff to Summer at the Fair:

The Kickoff to Summer at the Fair featured many favorites from dozens of food vendors and three stages with live music in a small part of the fairgrounds.

Final day of Kickoff to summer at the fair

YMCA Lifeguard Safety:

Many outdoor pools opened this weekend, and the YMCA is looking for more lifeguards to keep those pools safe.

Swimmer safety tips for summer

Benefit for fallen Wisconsin officer:

The Hudson community came together Saturday to support the family of fallen St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on May 6. She leaves behind a wife and a three-month-old son.