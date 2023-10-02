Weekend Roundup: Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, Linden Hills Festival, Midtown Global Market mural and much more

This weekend had a variety of events for people around the metro like the Linden Hills Festival, Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular and a mural being painted at Midtown Global Market.

Around the Metro

6-year-old Keira Johnson wants the world to know that not having hair isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Johnson and her family held a walk in Becker Park on Saturday to raise awareness about Alopecia, with the proceeds from the benefit going to the Alopecia Areata Foundation.

Walk for Alopecia

On Saturday, an event was held at the St. Louis Park Rec Center to give families strategies to boost mental health. Minneapolis non-profit “Shout Out Loud” showcased resources like aromatherapy, art, games and music to reduce the stigma surrounding suicide and mental health.

"Shout Out Loud" suicide prevention event

A community in Minneapolis celebrated their neighborhood for the 48th year in a row on Saturday. The Linden Hills neighborhood festival had food trucks, a beer garden, live music and carnival games, all in an effort to raise money for the Linden Hills Neighborhood Council.

48th annual Linden Hills neighborhood festival

The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is ringing in the spooky season at the Minnesota Zoo. People can walk down a trail filled with artistically carved pumpkins with this year’s theme being “Seasons of the Year.” This event is going on at the zoo through Nov. 4.

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular

Midtown Global Market is welcoming an award-winning artist into their space so he can paint an original mural inside. Anton Vazquez will be at the market from Sunday until Tuesday as he works on the mural that is inspired by the cosmology of the Maya.

New mural at Midtown Global Market

In the Studio

The Anoka County Fair Fall Festival is back at the Anoka County Fairgrounds in October. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Michaela Liebl, Fair Manager, to discuss the event. The fair runs from Oct. 6-8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages four through 12.

In light of National Recovery Month, the Hazelden Betty Ford clinic hosted a sober tailgate party on Saturday for a good cause. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Lydia Burr, clinical director at Hazelden Betty Ford in St. Paul, to discuss the event. On Saturday, friends from the Twin Cities gathered on Stewart Avenue in St. Paul to celebrate recovery and support veterans and active military families.

Brides and grooms who might need help planning their big day have the opportunity to check out an event that’s been described as “a Pinterest board come to life.” Wedding Guys President Matthew Trettel joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Alex Jokich to discuss more on the event. The Twin Cities Bridal Show runs on Sunday, Oct. 8 from noon until 4 p.m. at the St. Paul RiverCentre.

INTERVIEW: Twin Cities Bridal Show

Twin Cities Oktoberfest is returning for the 13th year in a row to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The indoor event is a space where people can drink, dance and eat with a wide selection of local breweries and other vendors. Festivities kick off Friday, Oct. 6 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and continue Saturday, Oct. 7 from noon to 10 p.m. at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Progress Building.