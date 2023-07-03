Weekend Roundup: Independence Day and freedom celebrations

Freedom was the theme in the metro this weekend with Fourth of July festivities and celebrations that observed Somali and Hmong independence.

The Somali community in the metro celebrated Somali Independence Day on Saturday with a festival in Minneapolis. Dozens of vendors and live music performances lined up on West Lake Street between Blaisdell and Stevens avenues to celebrate.

Minnesota United soccer fans showed their support for a St. Paul-based non-profit organization ahead of their game on Saturday. Wakan Tipi received an $8,000 check that will go towards the construction of a cultural interpretative center to help the public better understand Native land in the Twin Cities.

A big Fourth of July celebration took place in Coon Rapids on Sunday. The carnival grounds were full of games, food and special events that also included a parade in the afternoon. The fun continues into the early part of this week, with a grand finale of fireworks coming Tuesday at 10 p.m.

Hmong community members gathered in St. Paul to celebrate freedom on Sunday afternoon. The International Freedom Festival, which started more than four decades ago, featured sports, food and the opportunity for Hmong settlers in Minnesota the chance to spend time together.

One of the Twin Cities’ largest craft fairs is happening soon. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Peter Turon, President of the Anoka Chamber of Commerce, who said the craft fair will include vendors showing off jewelry, woodworking, leather, food and more. The Anoka Riverfest and Craft Fair is on July 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Anoka.

Don’t miss your chance to see The Jersey Boys performing at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. Sam Stoll, who plays Bob Guadio in the show, spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich about the music, characters and great storytelling. The show will go from June 16, 2023, to Feb. 24, 2024.

Minnesota’s largest celebration of readers, writers and great books is back in person this year. Arleta Little, Executive Director of The Loft, joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to talk about the Wordplay Book Festival in Minneapolis. The kick-off concert is coming up on Friday — with the full lineup of events on Saturday.

A local group is keeping the Christmas spirit alive amidst the heat wave with their event called “Christmas in July.” 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Purplelicious Christmas founder Lindsey Lorentson about providing support during the holiday season to struggling families. The Christmas in July Tailgate Party and bags tournament takes place next Saturday.