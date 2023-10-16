Weekend Roundup: ‘Howl-O-Ween,’ kite festival, fall celebration and much more

As the fall season continues, so do events like “Howl-O-Ween,” a kite festival at Midtown Global Market and a fall celebration at Lakeland Cemetery.

Across the Metro

Excelsior is getting ready to host one of its biggest events of the winter — the Klondike Dog Derby. A fundraiser was held for the race at Excelsior Brewing where people could meet some of the dogs that will be doing the hard work pulling the sled. The 40-mile race that circles Lake Minnetonka starts on Feb. 2 and ends the next day.

Klondike Dog Derby fundraiser

The Kite Festival at Midtown Global Market on Saturday allowed people of all ages to work alongside local Latino artists to make their own barrilete kite. The kites are a Guatemalan tradition that honors loved ones who have passed.

Barriletes Kite Festival at Midtown Global Market

The organizers of Twin Cities Pride held its “You Belong” fall festival at Urban Growler Brewing Company in St. Paul. The group is trying to raise awareness about the Trans Refugee bill passed last session and is looking to hold more events outside of Pride Month.

Twin Cities Pride Fall Festival

St. Louis Park’s “Howl-O-Ween” event took place on Sunday at Wolfe Park. People brought their pets in costume — and came in costumes of their own — for a contest that was held later in the day.

Howl-O-Ween in St. Louis Park

On Sunday, the Highland Park Water Tower was open to the public, offering a great opportunity to take in some beautiful views of St. Paul. The tower is a landmark in the neighborhood, with the observation deck providing a great vantage point of the cities, the Mississippi River and the fall colors.

Highland Park Water Tower open house

The Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis held a fall celebration featuring Autumn Blaze Maple Trees and its large collection of trees and plant life. They also offered apple cider, acoustic music, trolley rides and pumpkin decorating stations.

Fall colors celebration at Lakewood Cemetery

In the Studio

The Minnesota Zoo Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular has returned bigger and better this fall. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Zach Nugent, Interim Director of Marketing and Communications at the Minnesota Zoo, to discuss the event. The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular leads people on a glowing trail with thousands of creatively carved pumpkins and goes from Sept. 30 to Nov. 4.

As mentioned above, fall colors were in full swing for a celebration of autumn at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Julia Gilles, Director of Outreach at Lakewood Cemetery, to talk about the event that happened on Sunday. The cemetery, which is also an accredited arboretum, is home to more than 4,000 trees of 100 different species.

The Twin Cities Film Festival is returning to St. Louis Park with more than 140 movies and shorts, including one that was partially filmed in St. Paul. Executive Director Jatin Setia sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss the event. The festival starts Thursday, Oct. 19 and runs through Oct. 28. More information on the event, including ticket sales, can be found here.

INTERVIEW: Twin Cities Film Festival

A Hopkins theatre company is celebrating the major milestone of turning 40 years old. Artistic Director Sandy Boren Barrett sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Alex Jokich to discuss more about how the Stages Theater Company is kicking off the season with the premiere of “The Day You Begin” by Jacqueline Woodson. Many other holiday-themed shows will be performed throughout the end of this year.

INTERVIEW: Stages Theatre Company turns 40