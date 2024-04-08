Weekend Roundup: GTSA Car Show, Prom dress giveaway and more

This weekend, the metro had a car show, parade of homes in Roseville, a free prom dress giveaway and more.

Across the Metro

Twin Cities Pride held its Queer Career Resource Fair on Saturday, which saw people getting help landing their first job or moving to a new one. The organization had resume reviews, mock interviews and resources for career counseling and mentorship.

Queer career resource fair

Dozens of hot rods were on display at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds this weekend. The GSTA Rod and Custom Spectacular Car Show was held at the Warner Coliseum and provided adults and kids with opportunities to check out some sweet rides.

Auto show at State Fairgrounds

People had the chance to tour homes across the metro over the weekend as part of the Spring Parade of Homes Remodeler’s Showcase. The event allowed people to draw inspiration from refurnished homes for their own projects, as some may choose to remodel homes instead of buying new.

Spring remodeling showcase

For many, spring signals the start of prom season and for teens, looking your best on this special night is important. That’s why “Project Fairy Godmother” gave out free prom dresses on Sunday, with all of them being community donated and gently worn.

Prom dress giveaway

In the Studio

The St. Paul Art Crawl is coming up this spring and is set to include creations from local artists, local food, live music, dance, and new media in multiple different venues throughout the city. On Saturday morning, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Mariusz Kujawski, Vice President/Chair of Communications and Programming with St. Paul Art Collective, to discuss the event.

The Animal Humane Society is hosting its Walk for Animals next month at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The fundraiser – now in its 53rd year – helps animals get lifesaving medical treatments, resources to rescue animals from abuse and neglect and more. You can register as an individual, join an existing team or create your own team.

The fundraiser will be held on May 4 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Movie lovers will have hundreds of options to catch a film this week as the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival gets going. The festival starts on Thursday and runs through April 25 at The Main Cinema. Craig Rice, the senior programmer of the event, spoke about the festival with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich.