Weekend Roundup: Free Thanksgiving meals, Ice Fishing Expo

This weekend, the metro prepared for Thanksgiving, a local art fair was held at Mall of America and the Hard Water Expo took place in Blaine.

Around the Metro

Fletcher’s Ice Cream in Minneapolis provided free meals to the community on Sunday. The traditional Thanksgiving feast includes a turkey dinner, yams and pie along with a vegetarian option.

Free Thanksgiving meal

Mall of America’s Rotunda hosted an event this weekend allowing vendors in the area to sell their creations. The local art fair helps them capture an audience that may not usually have local art on their radar.

Holiday art fair at Mall of America

Ice fishing season is getting closer and on Sunday the National Sports Center in Blaine held the annual Hard Water Expo. Anglers got the chance to browse or purchase the latest gear before the season begins in mid-January.

Hard water fishing expo

In the Studio

A holiday market is returning to Minneapolis this year. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Mich Berthiaume, Holiday Market Curator, to discuss the event. The market opened on Nov. 16 and will remain open through Dec. 30. The market hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

A classic holiday children’s show is coming to the Children’s Theatre Company on Sunday. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Linda Talcott Lee, Choreographer, to discuss the event. ‘Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ show at the Children’s Theatre Company debuts on Sunday and runs through Jan. 7.

The 43rd Annual Hmong New Year is returning to the downtown St. Paul RiverCentre this weekend. Organizers for the event sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss more about the event. Attendees can also expect to see cultural dance competitions and a pageant.

INTERVIEW: Hmong New Year

The Minneapolis Institute of Art is offering free admission to a Native American photography exhibit on Black Friday. Molly Lax from the Minneapolis Institute of Art sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Alex Jokich to discuss more about what the museum has to offer. The exhibit is set to open in the Target Gallery at 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Free admission to the Minneapolis Institute of Art on Black Friday