Weekend Roundup: Free State Park Day, Loretto Fun Fest, Grape stomping and more

The metro saw a variety of events take place this weekend, including a “Fun Fest” in Loretto, a grape stomping competition, and free access for a day to all Minnesota State Parks.

Around the Metro

There was no cost to get into all of Minnesota’s State Parks on Saturday. Free State Park Day only happens four times each year and there are 75 different state park and recreation areas for people to explore.

Free State Park Day

On Saturday, a festival dedicated to the journey of Monarch butterflies returned to Lake Nokomis Park in Minneapolis. It gave people the opportunity to learn more about the butterflies and purchase plants that will help them create their own pollinator habitat at home.

Minneapolis Monarch Festival

The city of Loretto held its annual “Fun Fest” on Saturday. The event — which included a street dance performance — coincided with the fire department’s 75th anniversary, as they plan to merge with the Hamel Fire Department to create the West Suburban Fire District.

Loretto Fun Fest

On Sunday, a relaxed pride event took place in Bloomington. The event is meant to provide people a chance to celebrate pride if they don’t enjoy big crowds at Loring Park in June.

Bloomington pride celebration

The “Fall into the Arts” festival returned to Centennial Lakes Park in Edina on Sunday. The free festival promotes the local arts community by hosting hundreds of artists, with this year’s proceeds going back into the Edina Crime Prevention Fund.

Fall into the Arts Festival

People got together in the Minneapolis North Loop on Sunday for a grape stomping competition. Each team tried to squeeze as much juice out as they could, with the winners receiving a free bottle of wine.

Grape stomping competition

In the Studio

A long-running German festival is returning soon to Northwest Minneapolis. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Jill Drum, Fulton Brewery’s Taproom Manager, to discuss the event. Oktoberfest at Fulton Brewery is happening Sept. 24 and 25 and Oct. 1 and 2 in the parking lot of Fulton Brewery from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Fall Parade of Homes kicked off on Saturday with lots of dream homes and remodeled homes. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich talked with Katie Elfstrom, Vice President of Public Affairs Housing First Minnesota, about the event. The parade features a variety of homes and runs Thursday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. until Oct. 1.

An organization that helps people with disabilities join the workforce is getting ready to host its annual fundraising event. Minnesota Diversified Industries President Eric Black sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss more. The event kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Metropolitan Ballroom and Clubroom in Golden Valley.

INTERVIEW: MDI Ability Bash