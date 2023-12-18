Weekend Roundup: Fort Snelling wreaths, Alpacas at MOA

This weekend, wreaths were laid at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, a live Nativity scene was held in Minneapolis and alpacas showed up at MOA for a charity event.

Across the Metro

Wreaths were laid on graves throughout Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Saturday. The wreaths, placed where more than 260,000 Minnesota veterans rest, were contributed via online donations.

Wreaths laid at Fort Snelling National Cemetery

On Saturday, a live Nativity scene, complete with live actors and animals, was held at the Church of St. Bridget on the north side of Minneapolis. The church says it’s a celebration of when the first Nativity scene was created 800 years ago.

Live Nativity scene at St. Bridget's Church

The Basilica of St. Mary choir performed carols at The Waters senior living community in Edina this weekend. They also visited other locations in Minneapolis, Eden Prairie and Plymouth to spread the holiday cheer.

Basilica of St. Mary choir performances

Some animals helped raise money for charity at Mall of America over the weekend. A herd of Alpacas were representatives of North Start Therapy Animals as part of Catholic Charities’ annual Giving Tree fundraiser.

Catholic Charities giving tree at MOA

In the Studio

A musical that has been entertaining audiences for almost 70 years is being performed at The Ordway this month. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Shefali Deshpande, the actress who plays Mrs. Darling in Peter Pan, to discuss the show. Peter Pan is being performed at The Ordway from Dec. 6 through Dec. 31.

The annual performance of a Christmas Oratorio rang in the holiday season this weekend. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Matthias Maute, Artistic Director at the Bach Society of Minnesota, to discuss the performance. The performance, conducted by Phillip Brunelle and Matthias Maute, took place on Friday and Saturday.

With Holidazzle in Minneapolis canceled this year, Fulton Brewery in the North Loop stepped up to create a downtown holiday event so people could still celebrate the magic of the season. Fulton Brewery Tap Room Manager Jill Drum sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to talk more about the event. Minidazzle hosted its last event Sunday afternoon, which included snacks, live music and holiday trivia.

INTERVIEW: Minidazzle at Fulton Brewery