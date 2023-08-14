Weekend Roundup: Ed Sheeran, new T-Wolves jerseys, Sneaker Con and more

Ed Sheeran had a record-breaking performance at U.S. Bank Stadium, Yung Gravy helped introduce the new Timberwolves jerseys and much more happened around the Twin Cities this past weekend.

Around the Metro

At the Minnesota State Capitol Grounds on Saturday, there was a celebration of India’s 75th year of independence. People gathered to honor traditions and culture with sports, dance, art and food from local Indian restaurants. Organizers of the event say about 25,000 people come each year.

Indiafest 2023 comes to State Capitol grounds

On Saturday, one vendor at Westonka Dog Days was working to help the Hawaii fire victims. Justin Anderson, a young entrepreneur and author, was selling a book and other products with all of the proceeds from his booth going to victims of the fires. He was also raising money for local animal rescue organizations.

Westonka Dog Days vendor fundraises for Hawaii fire victims

This weekend saw the Downtown Minneapolis Street Art Festival celebrate art in its many forms. The festival focuses on turning anything outdoors into a canvas including spray painting and chalk drawings. People could also contribute to community art projects, shop the crafts market, or grab some take-and-make activities for the road.

Downtown Minneapolis Street Art Festival

An event for sneaker enthusiasts was in the Twin Cities for the first time ever on Saturday. “Sneaker Con,” held at the Minneapolis Convention Center, allowed attendees to buy, sell and trade some of the most sought-after footwear. There was also a live sneaker auction, a game show and food trucks at the event.

Sneakercon in Minneapolis

On Saturday night, Ed Sheeran broke the all-time concert attendance record at U.S. Bank Stadium with 72,102 people. Before the concert, the singer made an appearance at the Lego store at Mall of America where he was building mini-figures with kids and helping employees at check-out.

Ed Sheeran concert and MOA visit

The Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled their new City Edition jerseys for the upcoming season on Sunday. The event took place at Lord Fletcher’s in Spring Park and featured a performance by Minnesota native Yung Gravy. The jerseys are themed after the culture of lake life in Minnesota during the summertime.

New Minnesota Timberwolves jersey unveiled

In the Studio

The inaugural Back to School Clothing Swap is happening on Aug. 19 in Edina, Minn. Clothing for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade will be available for exchange from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Edina Senior Center. For more information on the Back to School Clothing Swap, CLICK HERE.



Project Got Your Back, a Minnesota-based foundation that aims to connect and support veterans, is looking to break two world records on Aug. 19. The foundation is hoping to set the world record for the Longest Parade of Boats and the Most People Floating with Pool Noodles Simultaneously. For more information about the event happening on Lake Minnetonka CLICK HERE.



A 5K race to raise funds for colon cancer screening, education and awareness is set to kick off in Edina. The Colon Cancer Coalition was founded in Minnesota and the funds raised from the race will help care for patients within the state. The race is set to start at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20 at Southdale Center in Edina.

Get Your Rear in Gear

Happy Tails Rescue opened a new location in Fridley Sunday afternoon. The new facility will accommodate more animals and will include services such as training and low-cost spaying and neutering. More information can be found here.

INTERVIEW: Happy Tails New Location Grand Opening