Weekend Roundup: Easter egg hunts and guests from In The Heart of the Beast and Mask Theater previews puppet fashion show
The Gopher Hockey team’s disappointing loss on Saturday night wasn’t the only thing on the mind of Minnesotans this weekend.
Take a look at some of the events from this past weekend in this week’s Weekend Roundup.
Around the metro
The Easter bunny had a busy weekend in the metro, including making an appearance in Edina Saturday.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS stopped by the Basilica of Saint Mary Sunday morning to take a look at the Easter Sunday service.
From the studio
The Twin Cities Spring Babies Festival is kicking off next weekend. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchors Brett Hoffland and Alex Jokich joined Bert Bouwman, and a few furry friends to preview the event.
A Minneapolis theatre is gearing up to host their first ever fashion show, but this time it’ll be puppets walking the runway. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Alex Jokich sat down with guests from In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre to learn more about the event.