Weekend Roundup: Easter egg hunts and guests from In The Heart of the Beast and Mask Theater previews puppet fashion show

The Gopher Hockey team’s disappointing loss on Saturday night wasn’t the only thing on the mind of Minnesotans this weekend.

Take a look at some of the events from this past weekend in this week’s Weekend Roundup.

Around the metro

The Easter bunny had a busy weekend in the metro, including making an appearance in Edina Saturday.

Easter on the Plaza Celebration

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS stopped by the Basilica of Saint Mary Sunday morning to take a look at the Easter Sunday service.

Easter service at Basilica of Saint Mary Sunday morning

From the studio

The Twin Cities Spring Babies Festival is kicking off next weekend. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchors Brett Hoffland and Alex Jokich joined Bert Bouwman, and a few furry friends to preview the event.

Spring Babies Festival Interview

A Minneapolis theatre is gearing up to host their first ever fashion show, but this time it’ll be puppets walking the runway. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Alex Jokich sat down with guests from In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre to learn more about the event.