Weekend Roundup: Easter celebrations, ski resorts close… again

This weekend in the metro was full of Easter celebrations and the chance for people to get back out on the ski slopes one more time for the season.

Across the Metro

In Minneapolis, the Basilica of St. Mary held their Holy Saturday celebration. Members of the congregation lit candles and walked into the building in the dark ahead of Sunday’s Easter services.

Speaking of those services at St. Mary’s Basilica, many attended the sunrise mass beginning at 7:30 a.m., followed by the festive masses up until noon. Evening mass was held at 5 p.m., with all services featuring organs and brass played and a long procession.

Surly Brewing also hosted an Easter celebration on Sunday complete with an Easter bunny. The brewery hosted hundreds of people for a brunch buffet, drinks, live music and good times.

Trollhaugen Ski Resort, along with Wild Mountain and Buck Hill, has officially closed for the season after reopening for the weekend. Due to the recent snowfall, the resorts were able to open for a few bonus days for people looking to get onto the slopes.

In the Studio

The Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MOCA) is holding its annual Black, White, and Teal Gala in April, in which guests can enjoy a reception and dinner in support of cancer research. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with ovarian cancer survivor Deb Runkle on Saturday morning to discuss the event.

Minnesota Pocket Pet Rescue is hosting a “10th Birthday Bash” in April, and animal lovers alike are invited to attend. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Caysi Simpson, volunteer Fundraising and Corporate Donations Manager for MN Pocket Pet Rescue, to discuss the event. The birthday celebration is happening April 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Animal Humane Society.

More than 100 breweries will be pouring hundreds of different kinds of beers at the upcoming Minnesota Craft Beer Festival. The festival will take place on April 13 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Regina Eckes with Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss the event.

This year’s annual Rod & Custom Spectacular Car Show is quickly approaching. On Sunday morning, Brian Warhol with the Gopher State Timing Association (GSTA) discussed the upcoming event with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland. The show, which features unique cars and motorcycles, will be held on April 6 and 7 in the Warner Coliseum at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.