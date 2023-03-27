Weekend Roundup: Donnie Smith Bike Show, international axe throwing competition, Miss Minnesota Teen 2023 and more

A variety of events gave Minnesotans a wealth of interesting activities to check out on the last weekend of March.

Take a look at some of the events from this past weekend in this week’s weekend roundup.

Around the metro

The 34th annual Donnie Smith Bike show and swap meet returned to the St. Paul Rivercentre over the weekend. The largest bike show in the Midwest showed off some of the best bikes in the nation.

An international axe-throwing competition was held in Eagan. The top throwers move on to Toronto to compete against the best in the world.

Handmade clothing, jewelry, and toys were on display at the Quincy Maker’s Market in Minneapolis.

Congratulations to Natalie Berg for being crowned Miss Minnesota Teen 2023. The Coon Rapids teenager will spend a year as a teen ambassador at events across Minnesota.

The Minneapolis International Festival celebrated various cultures in the community. Music, vendors, art, dance, and food from those cultures were on full display.

From the studio

The 65th Annual GSTA Rod and Custom Spectacular Car Show returns to the Minnesota State Fairground from April 1 through April 2. Drag racing legend and Minnesota native Warren “The Professor” Johnson will also be at the event.

The Theater Mu premiere of the Hmong American musical “Again” is set to premiere at the Mixed Blood Theatre from March 29 to April 16. The show tracks the life of Hmong-American memoirist and cancer survivor Mai See, who meets a filmmaker named Quest.

The Upper Midwest Scuba Show featured information on maritime history in the Great Lakes. The Scuba Show featured virtual reality, allowing people to see how big some of the shipwrecks in the Great Lakes are.

