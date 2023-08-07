Weekend Roundup: Dance party, art festivals and more

This weekend, the metro and surrounding areas celebrated art in various forms with a dance party in Stillwater and two art festivals in Minneapolis.

Around the Metro

On Saturday, the city of Stillwater held a dance party to recreate a historic photo from 1901 on Main Street. People were invited to dress up and dance along to the music as a photography company took multiple pictures throughout the day.

Recreating history in Stillwater

Families struggling with a cancer diagnosis had the chance to relieve some stress with others going through the same thing on Saturday. The “Family Camp Angel Day” was held by the Angel Foundation in Eden Prairie. The event provided summer camp-themed activities, peer support and therapeutic experiences as a positive outlet for parents and kids.

Family Camp Angel Day in Eden Prairie

Soccer fans in the Twin Cities woke up bright and early on Sunday to watch Team USA in the Women’s World Cup. People gathered at Black Hart bar in St. Paul for the game at 4 a.m., which resulted in Sweden edging out the U.S. five to four in penalty kicks — ultimately winning the game.

Fans gather early to watch U.S. Women's team

A Native American group dedicated to conservation held its 6th annual “Pollinator Festival” at Phalen Park in St. Paul on Sunday. The Wakan Tipi Awanyankapi group holds the festival each year to educate people about pollinators and plant life.

Pollinator festival in St. Paul

The Uptown Art Fair and an art festival in Powderhorn Park saw hundreds of artists from across the country show and sell their work. Both events are driven by grassroots efforts and aim to give local artists a stronger voice.

Art festivals in Minneapolis

A celebration of Slavic culture has returned to St. Louis Park for a second year. “The Slavic Experience” put Eastern European traditions and customs on display with music, dance and lots of good food.

Slavic Festival in St. Louis Park

In the Studio

The six-mile-long inaugural Pedal Jam in Northwest Minneapolis is happening on Aug. 12 in Brooklyn Center. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Ben Henry sat down with Cyd Haynes of Minneapolis Northwest Tourism to discuss the event. During the event, cyclists will meet at Centennial Park in Brooklyn Center and end at Brooklyn Park Community Center in Brooklyn Park, said Haynes.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Carly the Pug and her owner Dr. Jackie Piepkorn, the founder of the Dog Days Westonka, to discuss the event in Mound, Minn. There will be a cutest puppy contest, a demonstration on paddle-boarding with your dog, and a Police Dog demonstration. Dogs can also sniff out prizes as a part of the “Doggy Dune Dig,” a new event at Dog Days Westonka.

A big block party is returning to Minneapolis for its second year. “Live Your Healthy Lyfe” is meant to elevate the quality of life for residents through mental, physical and spiritual wellness offerings. Several services, such as healthcare screenings, vaccinations and mental health consultations will be available for those who attend.

Live Your Healthy Lyfe

One of the nation’s biggest — and most authentic — Irish festivals returns to St. Paul next weekend. Mark Smith, an Irish Fair of Minnesota Board Member, stopped by the studio to talk with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Ben Henry about the event. The festival honors Irish communities by hosting local Irish-based businesses, national and regional music acts, local dance teams, the Irish Comedy Troupe, and sports competitions.