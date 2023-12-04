Weekend Roundup: Christmas tree lighting, Red Undie Run and more

This weekend, the metro got in the holiday spirit by holding Christmas tree lighting ceremonies in Stillwater and at the St. Paul Union Depot.

Across the Metro

Not one, but two tree-lighting ceremonies rang in the holiday season this weekend. Families, couples and kids gathered to see the switch flipped at St. Paul’s Union Depot tree, while in Stillwater, a 48-foot tree was illuminated on Main Street.

Holiday tree lightings

A new railing designed by local artists now decorates the Olson Memorial Highway Bridge in Minneapolis. It includes more than 300 hand-painted glass enamel panels as part of the John Biggers “Seed Project,” which honors the influential 20th-century African-American artist.

New art on Olson Memorial Highway Bridge

Runners stripped down in Minneapolis on Sunday to shed the stigma around HIV and to raise awareness for the Aliveness Project — an organization that supports people living with HIV and AIDS. The mile run from Mills Ruins Park across the Stone Arch Bridge and back helped raise more than $46,000.

Red Undie Run

In the Studio

The second weekend of a Christmas market at the Union Depot took place this weekend. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Maurina Rondeau, Marketing and Events Manager for Union Depot, to discuss the European Christmas Market. For more information on the Christmas market, CLICK HERE.

Performers are bringing the magic of the circus to a Christmas celebration in the Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Rachel Bulter Norris, Artistic Director at Circus Juventus, to discuss the show “A Hygge Holiday.” For more information on Circus Juventus, CLICK HERE.

There’s a chance to experience what Christmas was like in the Gilded Age of the early 1900s at James J. Hill House in St. Paul. Hill House Program Associate Alex Weston joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss more about the event. Tours run Thursday through Sunday until Dec. 31.

INTERVIEW: Holidays on the Hill

Sever’s Festival Grounds in Shakopee is hosting more than 2.5 million color-changing lights for the holiday season. Nicola Peterson sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Alex Jokich to discuss more about the event. CLICK HERE for more information on Sever’s Holiday Lights show.

INTERVIEW: Severs Holiday Lights