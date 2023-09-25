Weekend Roundup: Blaine veterans memorials, Czech and Slovak festival and more

Events around the Twin Cities this weekend paid tribute to our veterans, embraced our various cultures and looked ahead to some October baseball.

Around the metro

Two new monuments are now on display in Veterans Memorial Park in Blaine following an unveiling Saturday afternoon. One, called “Freedom Rock,” is painted with the three medals of honor and images of those who have received medals of honor. Another monument, a statue commemorating prisoners of war, features a 20-foot wall with the name of every Minnesotan listed as a prisoner of war or missing in action.

New veterans monuments unveiled in Blaine

After clinching the American League Central division title on Friday, the Minnesota Twins unveiled the design of their new Homer Hanky on Saturday morning. Every fan in attendance at Target Field this postseason will receive a Homer Hanky.

Twins unveil 2023 Homer Hanky

Francis Burger Joint, which makes plant-based burgers, teamed up with Indeed Brewing in northeast Minneapolis on Saturday for its second annual Francis Fest, featuring a variety of vegan food and craft brews, along with live music.

Indeed Brewing hosts Francis Fest

Folks gathered in St. Paul’s Phalen Park on Saturday to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival, to recognize Asia’s many cultures. The tradition is a time of unity, harmony and appreciation for the moon’s beauty.

Moon Festival celebration at Phalen Park

A Czech and Slovakian cultural festival returned to St. Paul on Sunday. Czech and Slovak Sokol Minnesota held the festival at Czech Hall. Attendees could sample traditional foods and Czech-style beer and recognize one of St. Paul’s early immigrant communities.

Czech & Slovak Festival

Pet owners gathered in Plymouth on Sunday for an event to support animal-assisted therapy. Pet Partners held its annual picnic and pet meet-up at Parkers Lake North Picnic Shelter.

Walk and picnic supporting therapy pets

In the studio

Fall is officially upon us, and families may be looking for a great way to celebrate the season. Nicola Peterson with Sever’s Fall Festival joined us in the studio to share what the Shakopee mainstay has to offer this year.

A festival with the Twin Cities’ largest corn maze is back for the season starting Saturday. Bert Bouwman, owner of Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze, talked about what to expect when visiting the Brooklyn Park venue.

More than 150 cats competed in St. Paul this weekend as part of the Twin Cities Cat Fanciers CFA Cat show. Andy Valles, show manager of the event, sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Alex Jokich to discuss more on the event.

INTERVIEW: CFA Cat Show

September is suicide prevention month, and one local organization is teaming up with a music school for the fourth year in a row to bring awareness to the issue. Laura Dizon, co-founder of Shout Out Loud, stopped by to tell us about the fourth annual Suicide Prevention & Awareness Event coming up next weekend in St. Louis Park.