Weekend Roundup: ‘Beat Paralysis’ Gala, wheelchair basketball tournament and more

This weekend, the Jack Jablonski ‘Beat Paralysis’ Gala was held, the library in Maplewood reopened and Lakeville North High School hosted a wheelchair basketball tournament.

Across the Metro

For more than a decade, Minnesota hockey fans have been tracking the progress of Jack Jablonski’s recovery from paralysis. On Saturday night, a gala was held at the St. Paul RiverCentre to raise money for “Spinal Stimulation Treatment,” which helps improve motor function in the arms of paralysis patients.

Jack Jablonski Beat Paralysis Gala

The library in Maplewood got a big makeover and Ramsey County held a grand reopening on Saturday. The entire interior was reimagined with new furniture and spaces designed specifically for kids and teens.

Remodeled library reopens in Maplewood

Athletes across the country hit the courts at Lakeville North High School on Sunday for the 39th Courage Kenny Classic — a wheelchair basketball tournament. The two-day event started on Saturday with the winners going on to a national tournament.

Courage Kenny Wheelchair Basketball Tournament

The St. Anthony Holiday Bazaar at the “The Machine Shop” on 2nd Street Southeast in Minneapolis saw vendors offer locally-made gifts and trinkets for the upcoming holiday season. Organizers estimate that about 50 stands were open on Sunday.

St. Anthony Holiday Bazaar

In the Studio

The Dia de Muertos Cultural Extravaganza at La Doña Cerveceria took place on Saturday from 6 p.m. to Sunday at 2 a.m. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Sergio Manancero, President and General Manager for the event, to discuss the extravaganza.

A celebratory 5K for a nonprofit that aims to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident is happening on Sunday, Nov. 12. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Kathleen Cannon, Executive Director for Girls on the Run Minnesota, to discuss the event. The 5K is happening at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Nov. 12 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The cost to apply is $35, or $40 on race day.

A series of handmade holiday markets are coming to Minneapolis just in time for the gift-giving season. Founder and CEO of Minneapolis Craft Market Hayley Matthews-Jones sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Alex Jokich to talk more about the series. The markets are open every Saturday through Dec. 16 at Lakes and Legends Brewing Company in Minneapolis.

INTERVIEW: Handmade Holiday Market

An event on Thursday will directly impact cancer patients and their families. Marketing and Communications Director of American Cancer Society’s Champions of Hope Gala Adam May sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to talk more about the organization’s efforts. The American Cancer Society’s Champions of Hope Gala is happening at The Depot in Minneapolis starting at 6 p.m. and will be emceed by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Matt Belanger.

INTERVIEW: American Cancer Society Champions of Hope Gala