Weekend Roundup: A unique rental program, an Olympian returns home, more

The weather may not have been perfect over the weekend but there were still plenty of events happening in the Twin Cities.

Take a look at some of the events from this past weekend in this week’s Weekend Roundup.

Around the metro

Community members came together to show support for the Muslim community following two mosque fires last week.

Show of support for Muslim community after mosque fires

A 5K was held in River Falls in honor of George Musser, a student who was found dead this past winter.

5K in memory of George Musser

A Minneapolis theater started a unique rental program to connect the community to the art of puppetry.

Public puppet library

Olympic gold medalist and Minnesota native Jessie Diggins returned home to promote the 2024 Loppet Cup in Minneapolis.

Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins returns home

In the studio

Sarah Bhimani with the Animal Humane Society joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to talk about the 2023 Walk for Animals.

INTERVIEW: Walk for Animals 2023

Anoka County Fair Manager Michaela Liebl joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to talk about the upcoming Springtime & Sunshine Festival.