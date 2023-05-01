Weekend Roundup: A unique rental program, an Olympian returns home, more
The weather may not have been perfect over the weekend but there were still plenty of events happening in the Twin Cities.
Take a look at some of the events from this past weekend in this week’s Weekend Roundup.
Around the metro
Community members came together to show support for the Muslim community following two mosque fires last week.
A 5K was held in River Falls in honor of George Musser, a student who was found dead this past winter.
A Minneapolis theater started a unique rental program to connect the community to the art of puppetry.
Olympic gold medalist and Minnesota native Jessie Diggins returned home to promote the 2024 Loppet Cup in Minneapolis.
In the studio
Sarah Bhimani with the Animal Humane Society joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to talk about the 2023 Walk for Animals.
Anoka County Fair Manager Michaela Liebl joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to talk about the upcoming Springtime & Sunshine Festival.