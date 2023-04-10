Weekend motorcycle crash injures 1

Authorities say a Bay City man was taken to an area hospital after crashing his motorcycle late Saturday morning.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to an area of Highway 10 near 490th Avenue in Ellsworth Township at about 11:45 a.m. for a report of a motorcycle crash.

There, deputies found 19-year-old Richard Pitman lost control of his 1996 Harley Davidson while headed east on the highway and went into the ditch.

Pitman was flown to regions Hospital.

The extent of his injuries, as well as his current condition, haven’t been provided as of this time.