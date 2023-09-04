Weekend motorcycle crash in Barron County leaves 1 dead

A man is dead after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in Barron County Saturday afternoon.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office said Steven Roest, a 73-year-old man from Barron, Wisconsin, died from his injuries after the crash, which happened near the intersection of Highway 8 and County Road O just after 1 p.m.

The report says a 68-year-old woman from Cameron pulled out from the stop sign on Highway O onto Highway 8 and failed to see Roest. The woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A section of Highway 8 was closed for three hours so the State Patrol could reconstruct the crash scene for their investigation.

The report adds that this is the seventh traffic fatality on Barron County roads this year.