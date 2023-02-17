Weekend Events for Feb. 17-19

Here’s a roundup of events you and your family or friends can check out this weekend.

Monster Jam

Over 3.5 million pounds of dirt were dumped inside U.S. Bank Stadium for Monster Jam this weekend. Kicking off its 30th anniversary, Monster Jam will feature world-class athletes competing in speed and skill. Saturday’s event runs from 3-7 p.m.

Snow Days and Moon Lit Nights

Head up to Big Rock Creek for Snow Days and Moon Lit Nights on Saturday from noon-10 p.m. Embrace winter in St. Croix Falls with seasonal crafts, live music, crafted cocktails, sledding and more! Read more here.

Pondy on Prior

The Dawg Nation Hockey Foundation event “Pondy on Prior” starts at 7 p.m. Friday. The pond hockey tournament will take place in Prior Lake. Proceeds will benefit Ethan Glynn– a local 15-year-old who suffered from a paralyzing injury during a football game last fall.

Pheasant Fest

Pheasant Fest returns to Minneapolis this year at the Convention Center. Starting Friday, this three-day event features a landowner workshop, free education for young hunters and the annual bird dog parade. For the full details, click here.

Midwinter Folk Festival

The Midwinter Folk Festival is being hosted at the American Swedish Institute on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. This annual event includes pop-up concerts, jam sessions and workshops. Musicians of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate.

2023 Wedding and Quinceañera Expo

Stop by the Union Depot on Sunday for the 2023 Wedding and Quinceañera Expo, featuring experts in food, fashion and more! Admission is $10; click here for more information.

Art Fair at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is hosting an art fair this weekend. Artists with botanically themed products will be selling their work from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Arboretum is also hosting their annual spring flower show today through Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Read more here.

Duluth Sport Show

Twiggy, the 4-year-old waterskiing squirrel will be in Duluth this weekend to perform at the Duluth Sport Show. Twiggy is scheduled for several shows this weekend and a meet and greet after. Learn more here.