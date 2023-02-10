Weekend Events for Feb. 10-12

Many events are happening across the region this weekend. Here’s a roundup of events you and your family or friends can enjoy.

North American Pond Hockey Championships

Hundreds of hockey players from around the world will be on Lake Minnetonka this weekend for the 2023 North American Pond Hockey Championships. Organizers of the annual charity event say after 10 years, this will be the final time the event will be held.

“We’re getting older. We don’t have the drive that we once had to keep going but never say never,” said Tim Jenzer of the North American Pond Hockey Championship. “Maybe some group will come in and take over and keep it going.”

This year, the event will benefit the Play for Patrick -Patrick Schoonover Heart Foundation. It includes a pond hockey tournament with five divisions for men and women, a bean bag tournament, concerts and games. CLICK HERE for a full event schedule and HERE for tournament brackets.

Disney on Ice

Disney on Ice is skating into the Twin Cities metro area this weekend.

Starting Friday, characters from “Frozen” and “Encanto” will be at Target Center.

The character Olaf from “Frozen” will be narrating the event.

There are six shows scheduled to begin Friday and run through Sunday.

Show and ticket information can be found HERE.

Pet Beds for Shelter Animals Workshop

One of the indoor events happening this weekend includes a workshop on Saturday where you can make pet beds for shelter animals.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Columbia Heights Public Library.

No sewing experience is necessary, as you’ll be tying items by hand.

Volunteers attending the event are asked to bring old polar fleece blankets, as well as old sweaters and blankets for stuffing.

Other supplies will be on hand.

CLICK HERE for additional details.

Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating

You can make a treat for a special someone this weekend at The Lynhall in Minneapolis.

Cookie decorating will be done Sunday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Each participant will be able to make half a dozen cookies.

Tickets for the event are $45.

CLICK HERE for tickets.

Super Bowl Watch Parties

Football fans are eagerly awaiting Sunday’s big game between the Kansas City Chief and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rihanna will perform during halftime and has promised a “jam-packed” show.

The game starts at 5:30 p.m. (CT), and locally, some businesses are hosting watch parties.

O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company in Minneapolis will have wing specials, as well as the game on big-screen televisions.

Kelly’s Irish Pub in Mendota Heights will also be open for the game and will have a wing bar. You can RSVP for that event by CLICKING HERE.