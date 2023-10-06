Weekend closure of Highway 65 begins Friday night in Blaine, Spring Lake Park

Drivers who frequently use a stretch of Highway 65 in Blaine and Spring Lake Park should expect to find an alternate route for the next few weekends starting Friday night.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the highway will be fully closed in both directions between Anoka County Road 10/Mounds View Boulevard in Spring Lake Park and Highway 10 in Blaine starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

The closure is one of four scheduled to happen this fall as crews work to install culverts as they prepare for a larger resurfacing and repair project on that highway next year. If the weather allows, closures will also happen the next three weekends from 109th-125th/Main Street, 153rd Street to Constance Boulevard, and then from Constance Boulevard to Crosstown Boulevard.

Northbound drivers can use a detour of Anoka County Road 10, University Avenue and Highway 10, while southbound drivers can use Highway 10, southbound I-35W and County Road 10.

Crews will be replacing a dozen culvers this fall along more than 14 miles of road between Spring Lake Park and Bethel. Work is expected to be done by mid-November.