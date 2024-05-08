Wednesday morning Maplewood fire sends 1 to hospital

The Maplewood Fire Department is investigating a fire that sent one person to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

According to fire officials, crews were called to the 1000 block of McKnight Road South shortly before 5 a.m. for a report of a fire in a garage that was attached to a home.

One person was taken to an area hospital due to the fire. The extent of their injuries and condition weren’t provided.

No other details about the person who was hospitalized were immediately released, but fire officials say none of the responding firefighters were injured.

The fire caused “extensive” damage to the garage, with smoke and heat also causing additional damage to the residential part of the building.

Fire officials added that the home had working smoke alarms and an alarm monitoring system.