Tuesday morning crash in Sherburne County kills Big Lake man

A man from Big Lake was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on Highway 10 in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that at 6:56 a.m., a Dodge Ram 2500 truck was driving east on Highway 10 near Haven township in Sherburne County.

At the same time, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was driving west on Highway 10, turning left at an intersection to get onto Lincoln Avenue Southeast, when the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Impala, 75-year-old John Robert Sands of Big Lake, died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Ram, a 48-year-old man from St. Cloud, received minor injuries and did not need to go to the hospital.