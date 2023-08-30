Wednesday morning chase in Ramsey County ends with crash

Car crashes in Maplewood after chase in east metro

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an overnight chase resulted in a crash Wednesday.

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras show law enforcement pursuing a car that was going the wrong way on Highway 61 just after 1:30 a.m.

A Ramsey County deputy then used a PIT maneuver at I-694 in Maplewood, but the suspect was able to continue driving and headed south on Highway 61.

The suspect then crashed several miles later at Nebraska Avenue in St. Paul.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS camera then got video of the car stopped with its tires deflated.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.