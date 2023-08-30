Wednesday morning chase in Ramsey County ends with crash
The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an overnight chase resulted in a crash Wednesday.
Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras show law enforcement pursuing a car that was going the wrong way on Highway 61 just after 1:30 a.m.
A Ramsey County deputy then used a PIT maneuver at I-694 in Maplewood, but the suspect was able to continue driving and headed south on Highway 61.
The suspect then crashed several miles later at Nebraska Avenue in St. Paul.
A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS camera then got video of the car stopped with its tires deflated.
