Wayzata police sergeant hit by SUV, seriously hurt while riding bike off-duty

A Wayzata police sergeant was severely injured while riding his bike off-duty in St. Michael on Sunday.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a report of a vehicle and bicycle crash near the intersection of County Road 19 Northeast and Birch Avenue Northwest at around 5:47 p.m. on Sunday. There, they found Deney “Dan” Lee, 47, lying on the ground next to his bike.

Wayzata Police Department confirmed that Lee is a police sergeant for the department.

Wright County investigators believe a 71-year-old woman was driving a Ford Escape north on County Road 19 when she hit Lee, who was in the crosswalk.

Authorities say a charging decision has been submitted to the Wright County Attorney’s Office to determine possible charges against the driver.

Lee was brought to the hospital with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.