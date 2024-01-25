Wayzata Chilly Open canceled due to warm weather

The 2024 Wayzata Chilly Open has been canceled due to the inconsistent winter weather.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce said that a pressure ridge formed at the access to the lake in front of Wayzata Beach. As a result, 4-6 inches of open water now sit above the ice, which is a safety hazard and doesn’t allow for equipment and lighter-weight vehicles on the ice for set-up.

Organizers say they pursued about eight alternative options, including moving the event near the Wayzata Sailing Lake, but none were able to come to fruition.

Refunds will be issued to all participants, with organizers asking for patience as they process through Eventbrite.

The event features four nine-hole golf courses on the ice, along with other winter activities, with over 2,000 people showing up each year.

Next year’s event is set for Feb. 8, with the theme being “Born in ’84.”