Water main break causes flooding in downtown Minneapolis

A pipe appeared to have burst during the overnight or early morning hours on Monday in downtown Minneapolis, as water flooded the streets.

Video shot by a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer in the area of Washington and 3rd avenues showed fire crews responding to start the cleanup process.

Fluctuating temperatures have led to a lot of freezing and thawing, which can cause plumbing issues, but it isn’t clear if that is what caused this break.

