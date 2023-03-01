Washington woman killed in Sibley County, Minnesota crash

A 33-year-old woman from Seatac, Washington, is dead following a crash Monday afternoon in Dryden Township in Minnesota’s Sibley County, according to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Early State Patrol information indicates Ubah Mohammed Osman was driving an SUV south on County Road 13, and a 47-year-old Litchfield man was driving a semi west on Highway 19. The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Osman died at the scene, according to the report. A passenger in her SUV, a 31-year-old woman from North Mankato, was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. It is unknown at this time whether either woman was wearing a seatbelt.

The semi truck driver was not injured in the crash.

Road conditions at the time of the crash were snowy and icy. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor.